Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axsome reported narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Revenues were nil. The company submitted an NDA for AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder. Also, a similar filing for AXS-07 as an acute treatment of migraine is under review with decision expected in April 2022. If both candidates are approved, the company can have two marketed products in its portfolio likely by next year. The company’s other pipeline candidates, which are being developed for various CNS indications, are progressing well. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate revenues. The deficiencies identified in the AXS-05 NDA and extension of its review period by the FDA raise concerns. Any developmental delay in the pipeline or any regulatory setback will hurt the stock.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,156. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

