Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) were down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 39,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,875% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

