Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,544 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 364,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,194. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

