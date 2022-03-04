Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZYO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

