Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $829.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
