Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $829.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

