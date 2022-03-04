B. Riley Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target to $18.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.