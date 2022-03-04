B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

