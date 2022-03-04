B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

