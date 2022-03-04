B. Riley Weighs in on Rocky Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 59,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 214,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

