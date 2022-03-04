Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

