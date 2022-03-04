Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in YETI by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

