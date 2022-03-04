Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1,443.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 199,115 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE TPH opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

