Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $5.95 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.