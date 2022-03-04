Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENR opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

