Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.06 Million Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 375,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vonage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,796 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

