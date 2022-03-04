Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $5.11 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 650,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after buying an additional 66,712 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENR stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

