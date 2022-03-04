Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 34,868 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
