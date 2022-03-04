Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 34,868 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

