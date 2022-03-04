Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 87.6% in February

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,130,000 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 21,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.88. 1,914,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,105,711. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,840,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 153,366 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

