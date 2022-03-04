Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

