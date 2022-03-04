Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.19 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

