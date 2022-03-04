Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$147.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$106.20 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.