Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.96 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.46. 1,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.92 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

