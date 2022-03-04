Bank of New Hampshire Has $8.35 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.88. 4,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,437. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.61 and its 200-day moving average is $427.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

