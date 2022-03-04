Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 289.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.