Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 50,303 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Regency Centers worth $99,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.