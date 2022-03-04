Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $103,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 17.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.