Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $107,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 208.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $102.57 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

