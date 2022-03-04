Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,286,585 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Ally Financial worth $95,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 236.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 176.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 966,474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after buying an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.61 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.