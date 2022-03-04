Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,737 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Olin worth $97,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Olin stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.