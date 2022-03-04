Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in February

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the January 31st total of 1,337,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,879.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKIMF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.