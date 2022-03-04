Bannix Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 9th

Bannix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 9th. Bannix Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $665,000.

