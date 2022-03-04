Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.17) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.41 ($3.83).

Shares of AF opened at €3.76 ($4.23) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.08. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

