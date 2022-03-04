Barclays Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $189.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $212.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Shares of GTLS opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,151,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

