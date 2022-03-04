Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $156.78

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.78 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 157.06 ($2.11), with a volume of 73998918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.94 ($2.27).

BARC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.43) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.56).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.47. The company has a market capitalization of £26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($150,343.35).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

