Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 28,308 put options on the company. This is an increase of 966% compared to the typical volume of 2,656 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 12,397,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.