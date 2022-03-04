Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of B opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

