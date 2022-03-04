Barrington Research Comments on Harsco Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

