Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PDCE stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

