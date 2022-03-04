BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 47.05 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of £207.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.07. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.41).

About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

