BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 47.05 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of £207.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.07. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.41).
