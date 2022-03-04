BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.55

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 36186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.
BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.39%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
