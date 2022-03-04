Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $514.00.

Shares of BZLYF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

