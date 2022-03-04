Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $514.00.

Shares of BZLYF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

