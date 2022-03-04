Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

