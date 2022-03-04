Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAUG. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $31.76 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (BAUG)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.