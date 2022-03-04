Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAUG. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $31.76 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

