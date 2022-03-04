Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 10,185.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after buying an additional 2,035,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $13.98 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

