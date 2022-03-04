Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Belden worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. lifted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

