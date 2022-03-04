Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.50 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $336.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

