Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,730 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

