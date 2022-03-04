Berenberg Bank Raises Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €18.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BTEAF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Bénéteau has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
About Bénéteau (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bénéteau (BTEAF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.