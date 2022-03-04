Berenberg Bank Raises Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €18.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BTEAF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Bénéteau has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

