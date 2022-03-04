Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) target price on Shell in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 1,880.60 ($25.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £143.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,870.60 ($25.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

