Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their under review rating on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:MTEC opened at GBX 51.48 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. MTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.23 million and a P/E ratio of -102.00.

In other MTech Acquisition news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake bought 20,833 shares of MTech Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($13,417.20).

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

